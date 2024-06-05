Joe Riley finds new club after Walsall release

The full-back, who can also play in midfield, has signed a one-year deal at Mill Farm with the option of a second year.

Riley was released by the Saddlers along with Owen Evans, Rollin Menayese and Aramide Oteh at the end of the previous campaign.

The former Manchester United academy product arrived from Carlisle United in 2022 and registered 33 appearances across his two seasons at Bescot.

He played 16 times in League Two during the first half of last season before a knee injury consigned him to the sidelines for three months in November.

Riley was unable to regain his place in the team upon his return from injury and made just one substitute appearance, since the turn of the year, in a 1-1 home draw against Barrow on March 12.