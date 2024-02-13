Walsall boss Mat Sadler makes vow over Norwich City loanee

Adegboyega made his debut from the bench in the 4-0 defeat at Southampton in the FA Cup at the start of January, but is still awaiting his League Two bow. And Sadler has said he intends to use him between now and the end of the season, especially with Walsall embarking on a run of six matches in just 18 days - starting with tonight’s trip to Crawley.

When asked if Adegboyega will get a chance, Sadler responded: “Yes definitely. I’ve spoken to Manny (Adegboyega) and of course he will have to because that’s the nature of the amount of games.

“It’s testament to the way those three have been playing back there that Manny is having to wait his turn. You can also throw Taylor Allen into that mix too. Both of those two, I am sure we will see them on multiple occasions between now and the end of the season.”

Adegboyega was not involved in the squad for Walsall’s 3-0 defeat against Newport County at Bescot on Saturday.

Sadler admitted he required a period of adjustment upon his arrival at the club. He also praised his willingness to learn and improve, and believes he is showing signs of just what he is a capable of in training.

“Manny is a good kid and he’s not used to not playing but he wants to learn and he wants to get better,” he continued.

“That’s what I believe is the right way to be. If you’re not playing, how do we improve you, whether that be in the gym or watching the video.

“Whatever it may be, what can you be doing when you’re not playing? That’s the environment that we want and the standards we want to set.

“Manny definitely had a period of adjustment when he first came in. I think we’re starting to see him training every day now and showing what he will bring when he’s called upon.”