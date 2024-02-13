Crawley v Walsall: Red Devils out to snap a three-game losing streak

The Red Devils have sunk to 15th following defeats against Crewe Alexandra, Morecambe and Salford City respectively.

They have lost seven out of their last 10 games in all competitions, and have suffered defeats in four of their last five on home soil.

Crawley’s early season form, which saw them climb as high as second by the end of September, has well and truly crumbled.

Yet they still sit one place and one point above Walsall in the table ahead of kick-off.

Four of the last six meetings between both clubs have ended level, including the reverse fixture at Bescot, as Danilo Orsi rescued a 1-1 draw in second half stoppage time to cancel out Danny Johnson’s opener in October.

Orsi has been a reliable provider of goals in the Crawley attack with 15 in all competitions, including four since the turn of the year.

Midfielder Liam Kelly is the Red Devils’ chief creator with seven assists so far this term.

Saddlers assistant Darren Byfield worked under Crawley boss Scott Lindsey last season, whilst Mat Sadler made 115 appearances for tonight’s opponents across two separate spells as a player.