Tamworth midfielder joins Walsall

Jellis has joined on an 18-month contract with the option of a further year in the club’s favour.

The 23-year-old has scored four goals and set-up one more in 27 appearances for National League North leaders Tamworth this term.

Walsall boss Mat Sadler revealed that he has been keeping tabs on the former Stevenage academy player for a number of weeks, and believes he will fit in well at Bescot.

“He’s a really strong running box-to-box midfield player. He probably wants to add more goals to his game, but he provides high energy, works really hard, wants to improve and is exactly the type that we want,” Sadler said.

“He has had a fantastic season. He’s a lad we’ve kept tabs on for the last six to eight weeks because of the season that himself and Tamworth are having,” Sadler said.

“He fits the bill for the type of player that we want to bring in and that we want to build with.”

Jellis started his footballing career at Aylesbury United as a youngster, before ending up on the books at Stevenage.

He signed professional terms with Stevenage in 2020, but failed to make a senior appearance for the club.

The midfielder, who has also had spells at Hemel Hempstead, St Albans and Kings Langley (on loan) is relishing the challenge of stepping up to the EFL.

Jellis said: “This is what I have been working towards since I got released from my last pro contract.

“I work hard, I like to get around the pitch and in the last few months I’ve started to chip in with a few more goals and assists so I’m hoping I can bring all that to the team.

“I want to come in and help the boys. I know they’re a good group of lads so if we can string a run of results together, we can look to push up the table.”

His arrival comes hours after Walsall defender Rollin Menayese joined National League side Aldershot Town for the remainder of the season.