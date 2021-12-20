Notification Settings

Leigh Pomlett happy to offer Otis Khan long term Walsall deal

By Joe Edwards

Chairman Leigh Pomlett is happy for Walsall to offer a long-term deal to Otis Khan should head coach Matt Taylor want to keep him.

Otis Khan scores his second

Khan was the star of the show in the Saddlers’ last game, scoring twice and coming up with an assist in a 3-0 win against Colchester nine days ago.

Having been snapped up as a free agent in October, his contract at the Banks’s Stadium is due to expire in the new year.

But Pomlett, during an exclusive interview with the Express & Star, said he is prepared to sanction a longer stay for the 26-year-old and ‘if Matt wants him, Matt can have him’.

“If Matt wants to keep Otis, that’s Matt’s decision, he can keep Otis,” said Pomlett.

“There’s no problem with that, but that’s for Matt to decide – whether he wants to keep Otis and give him a long-term contract.

“I personally would have no issue with that. It’s a conversation that we will have.”

Khan has played five times for Walsall in League Two – making three starts – and impressed with his set-piece prowess. The ex-Mansfield and Tranmere man has mainly featured on the wing but also filled in at full-back.

Pomlett added on Khan: “Otis seems to be very happy, and I think he’s a good player.

“He’s a good addition. He can play as a full-back or on the wing.

“He can score goals, or he can stop them.

“He’s a flexible player and seems to have fitted in extremely well at the training ground.

“If Matt wants him, Matt can have him.”

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

