Alvechurch 1 Stourbridge 2 - Report

Lye Mesdow has not been a happy hunting ground in recent seasons but it did this time as Stourbridge showed admirable spirit.

Stourbridge took the lead on 17 minutes when Souleyman Mandey latched onto a ball toward into the box and forced it home for his second goal in two games

Two minutes later Dan Sweeney equalised when he was first to the ball ahead of goalkeeper Oliver Taylor and lobbed him.

The best goal of the game and that which proved the winner came two minutes before the break with a great volley from Toumani Sidibe.

Jordan Brown went closest in the second half for Stourbridge witn a header but Sweeney almost equalised for Alvechurch late on with an overhead kick which skimmed the bar.