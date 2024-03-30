Stourbridge 0 Stratford Town 1 - Report

The Glassboys had a great chance to open the scoring on 18 minutes when Brad Bood found Luke Benbow at the far post but the striker volleyed just wide.

Stratford assistant manager Lee Vaughan was sent from the dugout just after the half-hour but it was the visitors who took the lead in added time at the end of the half when Callum Ebanks converted an Andre Landell cross.

Town keeper Callum Smith was called on to keep out a Joel Kettle header early in the second half before Ebanks went close to a second for the visitors with an effort that was cleared off the line by Kettle.

Stourbridge’s disappointing afternoon was compounded when Benbow hobbled off 15 minutes from time after all three substitutes had been used.