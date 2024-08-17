Stafford Rangers manager delighted with cup win

The Rangers boss had previously said that ‘nothing would give him greater pleasure’ than earning Stafford results in the competition, and the manager was relieved after his captain headed them into the draw for the next round.

“He’s played a captain's role, he was strong at the back and it was a brilliant header into the bottom corner,” said Dave Cooke.

“I thought after ten-minutes if we can get to half-time at 0-0 I’ll be a happy man because we were all over the place.

“I think if you get a run in the FA Cup it awakens the town. We spoke about that, but talk can be cheap and the lads have got to produce it.

“We said at half-time don’t go out of this cup with a whimper.

“I’m pleased it’s a clean sheet. We were 100 per cent better in the second-half.

“I think we had a bit of lady luck at times but overall we saw it out well.”

Cooke’s reaction came after were Hanley quick out of the blocks, and Luke Walsh troubled Rangers left-back Sean Lawton inside 10-minutes forcing a fine save from Cameron Belford to keep the tie level.

After Ollie Heywood squandered a golden chance for Hanley before the break, the away side came out with a point to prove, and showed a reaction.

Man of the hour, and captain Jimmy O’Neill leapt high above the Hanley defence to nod the Rangers in front from a corner just after 60-minutes.

Hanley searched for a leveller but Belford stood strong in net, and after Stafford substitute Theo Knight shot wide, the Rangers held on to reach the next round.