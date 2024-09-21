Rushall Olympic 1 Chester 2 - Report

Despite having their back’s to the wall for most of the first-half, The Pics opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time.

Terell Pennant found himself into the Chester penalty area with a superb weaving run before Jack Bainbridge took out his heels. Luke Benbow stepped up and smashed his penalty.

Chester levelled the scores just before the hour mark as Nathan Woodthorpe’s low cross found the back of the net from a deflection of captain Nathan Cameron.

Charlie Caton then put the visitors ahead just five minutes later after smashing the woodwork seconds before. The resulting corner was nodded into an area which allowed the striker to tap home.

Rushall went a man down before the half-hour mark, Dempsey Arlott-John was booked for a foul near the touchline on the twenty minute mark before a coming together with Harrison Burke saw the winger sent off.

Chester could’ve been ahead before Rushall were reduced to ten men as Paul White pulled the ball out from the top corner. White in-fact was on hand to keep the scores down multiple times during the afternoon.

Adam Stevens sent on the calvary late on but couldn’t find a late equaliser as The Blues took the victory.