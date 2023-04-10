Pics closing in, but are held to draw by Pitmen

Hard fought draw

Both sides suffered defeats on Saturday, with the Pitmen now bottom of the Southern Premier Central, but the Pics closing in on confirmation of their place in the play-offs.

One win from their final three matches will seal that – with their next attempt coming at Stourbridge on Saturday.

An even opening 20 minutes saw the Pitmen unable to capitalise on a couple of corners, while Jordan Graham cleared a Rushall effort from a corner off the line.

With the pressure apparently off as their fate was already sealed, the Pitmen enjoyed a good spell of possession with the visitors’ forays into the home half somewhat frantic and disjointed. Hednesford had their first clear chance on 40 minutes when Chay Tilt played a dangerous ball into the box for Fenton Heard, who dragged his shot wide.

With the last action of added time, Tilt almost beat Rushall keeper Jacob Weaver to the ball on the edge of the area as the half ended goalless.

The second period progressed in a similar way to the first and Rushall’s Callum Coyle forced a couple of saves from Oli Basey.

The game boiled over in the 74th minute when Tilt saw red after he reacted to a cynical foul from Alex Moore – the Rushall man was booked along with Reece Mitchell for their part in the aftermath.

Despite much effort from Rushall, they were unable to break down the Pitmen rearguard action led by the excellent Ben Kaninda.

No further chances were created by either side as the Pitmen held out for a hard-earned draw.