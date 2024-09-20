Injury-hit Kidderminster Harriers braced for a testing afternoon

Harriers sit sixth in the standings after losing two of their last three games and with a return of 13 points from eight matches – seven points adrift of top spot.

They welcome Alfreton of one place below them, but with an equal points tally, looking to end their winless streak in the league.

Brown’s side scraped through in the FA Cup last weekend, beating Leek Town 2-1 thanks to a late Amari Morgan-Smith winner. But, the Kidderminster boss is looking for a miracle off the pitch after he lost another player, George Cooper, last Saturday.

“The last month has been difficult,” said Brown. “I’ve lost two centre-halves and two strikers, if you do that to any team in the country you’re going to struggle.

“During the first month of the season we had a fully fit team.

“I sound like an old manager complaining, but it’s the facts.

“It’s a work in progress for us, but I’ve been delighted with the start. We had to address being relegated, too, address letting 10-12 players go and bringing others in and that’s a challenge for any manager.

“We had a good pre-season and we were working towards that good start. I don’t think it’s stalled by any stretch of the imagination.”

After watching Alfreton during the National League North play-offs last season, Brown is looking forward to the clash and expects a tough test.

The Harriers boss added: “The three points on Saturday are important. I witnessed a style of football that is very akin to their way. They have a style that is robust, resilient, brutal at times, but it’s their way of playing.

“We have to be able to defend against that. Two different styles, two different ways of playing, there will be one winner, and hopefully we come out on top.”

Meanwhile, league rivals Rushall Olympic, who now sit in 21st place in the relegation zone, entertain play-off chasing Chester.

The Pics will look to replicate their scoring record from last weekend in the FA Cup where they put five past Sheffield FC, without conceding.

In the Southern Premier Central, in-form Halesowen Town host Hitchin Town looking to bounce back from defeat last weekend which followed a run of four unbeaten games.

Russell Penn’s side sit three points from top spot, and one point above rivals Stourbridge, who visit Bishop’s Stortford.