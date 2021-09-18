FA Cup: Sporting Khalsa 1 Kidderminster 3 - Report

Russ Penn was eager to ensure his side did not suffer the same fate at this stage last season when Harriers went out in a penalty shoot out to Alvechurch, urging his players to be on top of their game for this cup-tie.

Any early nerves were quickly forgotten, in Harriers early periods of possession football they carved open the home defence to create some early opportunities but a lack of clinical finishing from the Harriers frontline kept the game open as a contest.

It was all change after the break as Sam Austin and a brace from substitute Nyall Bell saw Harriers comfortably into the third qualifying round.

Early chances for Ashley Hemmings and Amari Morgan-Smith went begging and Omari Sterling added to the missed opportunities when he fired wide when well placed.

Midway through the First half Caleb Richards flashed a drive across the face of goal before Sam Austin curled an effort beyond Sam Arnold only for the keeper to see the ball bounce into his arms after striking the left upright.

Arnold came to the home side’s rescue with a save to deny Hemmings but he was lucky just before half-time, chesting the ball down to the Harriers frontman who rounded the stricken keeper before seeing his effort strike the outside of the post.

Arnold was again in action moments after the break, tipping over Lewis Montrose’s powerful header and again to keep out Austin’s low drive.

On 62 minutes he was powerless to deny Sam Austin as the midfielder picked out the right hand corner of the net from 20 yards and the visitors were never looking back.

Substitute Nyal Bell turned smartly to finish a well controlled build up on 72 minutes and the striker raced onto Joe Foulkes through ball to slot home the third goal six minutes from time.

Sporting Khalsa netted a consolation goal from the penalty spot, Jake Gosling firing in after Meggoe was pulled back by Geraldo Bejrami in the First minute of added time, that the only blot on a professional performance from the visitors.

Sporting Khalsa: Arnold, Birch, Okojie, Adam, Robinson, Ferrier (Woodhouse 76), Gosling, Whittaker, McKenzie (Armstrong 65), Singh (Meggie 65), McGrady. Subs not used. White, Martinez, Kinch.