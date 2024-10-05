Hednesford Town 1 Wythenshawe 1 - Report

The Pitmen led within two minutes through an own goal that was bundled in from Dan Trickett-Smith’s tantalising cross but Ryan Tioffo grabbed a scrappy leveller just before the half-hour mark after the hosts failed to clear.

Jake Jervis, carded for simulation before the break, left the action prematurely when he picked up a second booking for a foul on Michael Monaghan 12 minutes after half-time.

Hednesford still had chances, Rob Stevenson nudged towards goal as he collided with keeper Kyle Haslam with Alistair Brown on hand to clear the goal-bound ball with 13 minutes to go.

Sutherland headed wide a Stevenson cross deep into added time but his best opportunity arrived five minutes past the 90 when Jack Bearne was fouled in the box but Haslam repelled his effort from 12 yards to maintain parity.