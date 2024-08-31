Melton Town 1 Hednesford Town 6 - Report

The Pitmen plundered half a dozen at Runcorn Linnets in the league seven days previously and bounced back from being held to a Bank Holiday draw by Chasetown with a dominant display in Leicestershire.

Jake Jervis was denied one-on-one by keeper Josh Barnes inside two minutes but Hednesford kept plugging away and led after half an hour, Rob Stevenson notching with a low shot from the edge of the box.

It was two on the stroke of half-time when Stevenson was fouled and Dan Trickett-Smith’s free-kick was headed home by Kory Roberts.

Melton got one back in first-half stoppage time, Keenan King scoring from close range, but the visitors wasted no time in stretching their legs after the restart, Stevenson bagging his second at the far post from a corner with Dom McHale slamming in a close-range rebound two minutes later.

Hednesford’s fifth arrived when Jack Bearne dribbled in from the flank along the goal line to centre for a McHale tap-in in the 72nd minute and Manny Duku rounded things off with a cool low finish into the corner having made room for himself in the box two minutes from the end.