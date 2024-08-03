RC Warwick 1, Hednesford Town 4 - Report

Goals from strike pair Jake Jervis and Manny Duke handed the Pitmen a 2-1 interval lead - all the goals coming in a frenetic three minute period - before they dominated the second half and wrapped up the tie with further efforts from Jacob Gwilt and Kory Roberts.

King said: “After going in front we were bitterly disappointed to concede within a minute but we showed character to come back again just 30 seconds later.

“We have good players but sometimes they have to stand up and be counted and they did that against a robust team that has quite a physical approach. If people were ever questioning the other side of our game - they know that technically we are strong - then we showed that we can be strong as well.

“The quality came through in the end.”

Jervis tucked away a Duke cross for the 26th minute opener only for Warwick to level straight away through Louis Monaghan.

The visitors bounced back though with Duke firing home with both sides going close to adding to the tally at the end of an entertaining first half.

Substitute Zidan Sutherland was denied by a decent save on the hour before Jacob Gwilt made it 3-1 ten minutes from time after Sutherland was again denied by the Warwick keeper.

Roberts wrapped things up on 86 minutes with keeper Sam Lomax then doing well to keep out Dom McHale in added time.