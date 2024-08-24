Halesowen Town 1 St Ives Town 0 - Report

After last week’s defeat, Yeltz manager Russ Penn called for his team to sharpen up defensively was more upbeat in today’s post-match analysis. “We had to take stock and had some harsh words. Today we worked really hard and were organised against a dangerous team. We had impetus and energy. Their goalkeeper made 2 or 3 fantastic saves and we kept a physical team at bay. It was our first clean sheet of the season and bringing in three players this week made a difference. Josh Smile was my man of the match and Finley (Holmes) was sharp when he came on.”

St Ives immediately displayed their trademark long throw-ins with an early threat from the right by Aaron Smith but it was Josh Smile on his Yeltz debut who threaded a good ball through for Kieren Donnelly after 8 minutes. Halesowen gave the ball away after 12 minutes allowing captain Jonathan Edwards to advance down the right to strike the side-netting when a ball across to Theo Alexandrou perhaps looked a tastier option. Halesowen then enjoyed a better spell of possession as Tee shot at visiting goalkeeper Daniel Wilks in the 17th minute.

The Saints won their first corner after 20 minutes and Jonathan Herd’s 23rd minute edge of the area free-kick was then blocked. The Yeltz created the better chances late in the first half and Donnelly’s glancing head was saved by Wilks from Tee’s 27th minute cross with Jak Hickman then crossing along goal after the resulting corner was recycled. Donnelly forced a 33rd minute corner with Ryan Wollacott nodding wide and Tee’s shot was easily saved by Wilks two minutes later at the end of a neat move. Another good cross-field pass from Smile found Hickman to cross along goal in the 38th minute before a good cross from Alexandrou just evaded Edwards for the visitors.

Just before the interval a quickfire Yeltz break saw Hickman find Donnelly to cross for Tee and Tee went close again by forcing a good 43rd minute save from Wilks.

Halesowen dominated the second half and Smile continued to distribute the ball well and he found substitute Reece Mitchell who then set up Tee to bring another fine save from Wilks after 49 minutes

The Yeltz hit the winner in the 51st minute after a call for a penalty on Donnelly was denied and the ball was played back for TEE’s shot to be deflected up and loop over goalkeeper Wilks into the net. Tee was let through again five minutes later after a St Ives mix-up but shot at Wilks from the edge of the area. Cassidy’s 59th minute header was then tipped over by Wilks from another Tee cross and Wollacott nodded wide from the corner.

Just like the weather, the Yeltz got better as the game progressed and Donnelly this time headed wide from Tee’s 63rd minute cross before Wilks clawed away Nat Kelly’s header from a 70th minute corner.

St Ives were restricted to few chances by a solid Yeltz defence although Edwards struck just over the bar in the 81st minute. However, Halesowen were unable to find a second goal as Adi Yussuf’s header was kept out from Tee’s 83rd minute free-kick. Substitute Finley Holmes played a delightful ball on his debut to Donnelly in the 88th minute only to encounter a great saving tackle and Holmes then sent in a fine 89th minute cross for Yussuf to fire wide.

Halesowen Town: Dan Platt; Jak Hickman (Reece Mitchell 46), Nat Kelly, Josh Smile (Finley Holmes 85), Ryan Wynter (c), Ryan Wollacott, Todd Parker, Conor Tee, Abdillahie Yussuf (Ryan Boothe 90), Kieren Donnelly, Ben Cassidy. Subs Not Used: Luke Postle, Enock Lusiama Lokeba.

St Ives Town: Daniel Wilks; Jernade Meade (Gregory Kaziboni 85), Aaron Smith (Byron Lawrence 62), Jonathan Herd (Edmund Hottor 85), Jordan Williams, Ethan Creary, Theo Alexandrou, Peter Abimbola (Darko Obeng 80), Jonathan Edwards (c), Kobe Chong (David Adegbola 66), Patrick Casey.

Referee: Elliott Kaye Attendance: 749

Booked: Parker (80), Donnelly (88)