Dynamic McKauley Manning stole the show with a superbly taken hat-trick as Halesowen stormed to a 5-2 triumph.

Miracle Okafor missed a string of chances before adding his name to the scoresheet while full back Reece Mitchell rammed home a further goal as Halesowen coasted into a 5-0 lead before Alvechurch responded with a couple of late consolation goals from Jack Concannon ands Ross Evans.