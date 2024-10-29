Walsall Wood make huge Northern Premier League decision

The move comes just days after the Midland Division club were suspended by the league following weeks of financial uncertainty.

Ian Long resigned as manager earlier this month claiming he had not been paid while their last three fixtures had been postponed.

In a statement, vice chairman Ian Sylvester and club secretary Casey Boswell confirmed the club had resigned from the league as there is not enough cash to support the first-team.

It said there had also been a “lack of communication” from the club’s long-time owner Justin Hodgin over recent weeks.

The statement read: “It is with deep regret that Walsall Wood FC announces its resignation from the NPL Midlands Division, effective immediately.

“Despite the unwavering dedication and hard work of our volunteers, we have reached a point where we are unable to sustain the first team.”

The club’s junior teams will continue to operate and the statement concluded: “We look forward to a new chapter for Walsall Wood FC focused on our grassroots development and community engagement.”

The Wood, who won the Midlands Premier Division title in 2023, had made a strong start to the season on the pitch despite mounting problems off the field, which included a floodlight failure during August’s FA Cup tie with Worcester City.

Long, who had replaced promotion-winning boss Harry Harris as manager last November, warned of “stuff going on behind the scenes” with chairman George Evanglou then stepping down.

Former Alvechurch and Stourbridge boss Long then quit earlier this month, with his team sat second in the table, claiming neither he and his players had been paid.

“There’s just so many promises that haven’t come to fruition,” he said at the time.

“It’s disappointing as it’s culminating with the lads not being paid, and promises that it’s going to be paid this day and the next.

“I think I’ve had four promises of 'it’ll be the next day' and every occasion it’s not happened.”

Long was replaced by ex-Wolves Casuals manager Adam Pearce who admitted the club was in a “financial mess” before three consecutive matches had to be postponed as he was unable to raise a team.

In a statement, the Northern Premier League said it had been in “regular dialogue” with the club in recent weeks.

It continued: “However, the club has decided that it cannot sustain Step 4 football.

“Their decision is accepted by the league with great sadness and best wishes for the future to officials, players, and fans alike.”

Walsall Wood’s results will now be expunged and an updated league table published later this week.

Posting on the social media site X after news of the club’s resignation broke, former boss Harris wrote: “Gutted to read this after all the good times I’ve had at the club!

“After all the hard work from the staff, players and volunteers getting the club promoted to step 4. Great memories but sad to see what’s happened.”