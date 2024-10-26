Walsall Wood hit with league suspension

Wood’s last three Northern One Midlands matches have all been postponed amid troubles off the pitch.

Walsall’s clash with Quorn AFC today (October 26) was called-off alongside previous fixtures against Bedworth United and Sutton Coldfield Town.

A Northern Premier League statement said: “The game has been postponed as currently the club is under a suspension for not complying with a league directive.”

Current ownership and direction at the club is unknown.

Wood issued a statement on October 18 stating it has been “a difficult past few weeks” but that they are “working hard with a team of volunteers behind the scenes to ensure that the club operates with stability”.

Adam Pearce stepped in to fill the void position that Ian Long left after he resigned. Long claimed he and his players had not been paid by the club, resulting in him walking and his players walking away.

After he walked, Long said: “There’s just so many promises that haven’t come to fruition.”

Although Walsall enjoyed a terrific start to the season on the pitch, the same couldn’t be said off it.

Problems have included a floodlight failure at Oak Park against Worcester City in the FA Cup during August, and George Evangelou also subsequently stepped down as chairman.

Pearce said he was targeting stability and to keep Walsall afloat if possible.

The former Wolverhampton Casuals boss scrambled to raise a side for Wood’s clash with Lye Town earlier this month.

Peace previously said: “We know the club is in a bit of financial mess but we will work with whatever remit we’re given and I’ll do my best to keep the club afloat.”