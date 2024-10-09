Walsall Wood return to action after walkout

Wood had to call off Saturday’s match with Corby Town in Northern One Midlands after former boss Ian Long and several players walked out over unpaid wages.

But the club managed to field a young side – led by former Wolverhampton Casuals boss Adam Pearce – at Lye and did themselves proud in a 2-1 defeat.

A Walsall Wood statement read: “It is no secret that the past few days have been difficult for Walsall Wood Football Club. Our hardworking band of volunteers have united to ensure a new team came together for tonight’s match with Lye Town, which has been our sole focus since Friday.

“We are very proud of the players and management that represented our wonderful club tonight and look forward to continuing our work to stabilise the club on and off the pitch in the coming weeks.”

Wood took a first-half lead through Piers Juliff, but Alfie Steward levelled for Lye just shy of the hour-mark and Dan Tozer then struck the winner seven minutes from time.

Elsewhere, Chasetown continued to make progress up the Northern One West table after a 4-0 triumph over Nantwich Town – one of the sides they overtook in moving up to ninth.

All the goals came in the second half, with Oli Hayward, Mitchell Clarke and Joe Thompson adding to a James Melhado own goal.

And Hednesford Town may be making FA Cup progress, but they are without a league win in four – stretching back to August 24 – after drawing 2-2 at Witton Albion.

Witton scored an equaliser deep into stoppage time after Jack Bearne and Manny Duku had put the Pitmen 2-1 up.