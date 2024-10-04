Bilston Town set to be returned to the fans

Bilston will join the likes of Bury and FC United of Manchester, and even previously Wrexham when they become fan-owned later this year.

After a year-long process the club will be offering ownership to the community and supporters with packages starting at as little as £10, where £1 will go towards a share, while the other £9 will go into the club.

Vice-chairman and supporter of Bilston for more than 40 years, Jay Morgan said: “We are aiming to launch around Christmas so it will be an ideal Christmas present for people and supporters, not only in Bilston but around the world.

“The key part is that it’s one member, one vote. It allows the supporters to have a massive say in the running and future of the club. It’s a massive step for Bilston. It’s the biggest transformation of the club that I’ve seen, off the pitch. It will allow security for the club, and for local people to get more involved.

“The potential knows no bounds.”

The idea was discussed after the club was approached by the Football Supporters’ Association. The club was recommended to set up a Community Benefits Society.

Mike Dunn’s side are enjoying life on the pitch too, sitting fifth in the Midland One having won their last eight league games, and the manager is looking at maintaining their play-off place as they host table-toppers Colton Green tomorrow.

“We’ve had the start that we wanted,” said Dunn. “This is my third season and the target in the first season was play-offs and still is.

“Ultimately, the target is to be in the same position as we are now.”

The manager is also excited for the club’s new venture later this year, adding: “It’s great because it gives the club a lot of security moving forward

“We want to be a community football club. It’s pleasing because all I’ve ever done is try to bring everyone together at the club and this is a massive step towards doing that.”

Meanwhile, Smethwick Rangers visit Birstall United Social, Cradley Town go to Nuneaton Griff, Wednesfield welcome Kirby Muxloe and Gornal Athletic travel to Nuneaton Town.

In the Midland Premier, AFC Wulfrunians welcome Highgate United, Lichfield City entertain Shifnal Town, Stone Old Alleynians go to Tividale and Brocton welcome Wolverhampton Casuals.

And, in the North West Counties League Division One South, Stafford Town visit Runcorn Town and Eccleshall go to Ashville.