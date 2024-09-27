Griffiths aiming for hat-trick of victories with Wulfrunians

Griffiths was appointed Wulfs boss on May 20 after completing his fifth season with Wednesfield in the division below.

He’s since led Wulfrunians to two league wins in a row after a winless start of five games, and a 3-0 win midweek against Cradley Town in the Midland League Cup.

The new boss says he has big plans at the club and is hoping that things have picked up for his side as they visit Studley tomorrow.

He said: “We’ve got a bit of a plan and a project in place.

“It didn’t take too much thought to come over as I had been at Wednesfield for five years and probably taken that as far as I could.

“It was a new challenge and a perfect fit really.”

Asked if he wants to take AFC Wulfrunians towards the top of the table during his rein, Griffiths added: “Definitely, over the course of the next two, three, four years.

“The same project and plan as I had at Wednesfield, is to compete at the top end and try and get the club competing at step four which is the minimum with the facilities and resources that we have at the club.

“It’s picked up a little bit, we started off as a mixed bag, but have started to find some consistency now which is important especially at this stage.

“Long may it continue. I’m looking forward to Saturday and hopefully we can get another win.

“Studley wont be no mugs, they were challenging for the play-ioffs last season, but we will prepare the best we possibly can.”

Meanwhile, Brocton entertain Dudley Town after a surprsie 2-1 League Cup loss to AFC Bridgnorth in the league cup on Tuesday, while Tividale hit the road as they travel to Northwich Victoria.

Wolverhampton Casuals welcome 1874 Northwich after a 5-0 loss to Hednesford Town in the Walsall Senior Cup, and Lichfield City head across the West Midlands to take on Black OJM Black Country.

In Midland One, Wednesfield visit Allextown & New Parks after a 2-1 loss to Shifnal Town in the league cup, and Bilston Town host Ingles. Cradley Town entertain Birstall United while Gornal Athletic host Heather St John’s

Smethwick Rangers travel to Saffron Dynamo.