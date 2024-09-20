Dudley Town hoping to progress against tough Stone side

The Robins enjoyed a run to the first qualifying round of the FA Cup where they were beaten by local rivals Stourbridge, and they are looking to go better than the second round of the FA Vase as they did last year, which equalled the furthest stage they have reached.

However, manager Matty Lovatt knows his side are in for a challenge against the Alleynians who have started their season strongly in the Midland Premier League.

Luke Askey’s side sit fourth having lost just two of their eight league games so far, and once in their last six.

Heading into the second qualifying round tie where Dudley are looking to recover after defeat to Romulus last time out, Lovatt said: “It was the second time last year in my tenure that we’ve reached the second round and I’ve always been looking to go one more because that would break the club record.

“We’ve got to concentrate on starting first and foremost, but if we get through tonight’s challenge then it would certainly be a nice thing for the club to get over that hoodoo of the second round proper.

“I said to the lads after Shifnal’s win over Redditch in the FA Cup this week that we have faced good step four and three sides and faired relatively well.

“We are in and around some good sides, and we are a good side. Hopefully this tournament gives us a chance to show that. They (Stone) are flying high in the league, full of confidence and certainly are one of the teams to beat.

“It’s going to be tough. But, it’s an opportunity to make ourselves feel a lot better after the loss to Romulus, and we will be going into the game with lots of energy looking to put things right.”

Also in the FA Vase tonight, Wolverhampton Casuals visit Romulus.

Meanwhile, in competition tomorrow, AFC Wulfrunians welcome Coventry United, Brocton host Allscott Heath, and Stafford Town go to Sutton United.

In the Midland Premier League, league-leaders Lichfield City go to Tividale while in the Midland One Gornal Athletic host Nuneaton Town after a 2-1 win over Stapenhill midweek.

And, in the North West Counties League Division One South, Wolverhampton Sporting visit Cheadle Heath Nomads while Eccleshall entertain Runcorn Town.