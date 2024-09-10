Ten-man OJM dig in as they climb table with win

The hosts, who played more than half of the match with 10 men after Michael Patrick Nelson’s red card, recorded their third win of the season thanks to goals from Louis Conway and second-half substitute Jaber Ahmed.

The game at the Triplex Sports Association also saw Thomas Patrick Clapp save a penalty in the 45th minute.

Elsewhere, Stone Old Alleynians are now third following their 5-0 thrashing of Stourport Swifts.

Lichfield City continued their brilliant start to the season with a 6-1 thrashing of AFC Wulfrunians.

Goals from Callum James Griffin, James Wilcock, Jack Edwards, Jude Taylor and a stoppage-time brace from Joseph Haines guided them to their sixth victory from seven. They are top, while Kai Adams netted a consolation for Wulfrunians.

Ethan Muckley’s composed finish 20 minutes from time gave Dudley Town all three points against Shifnal Town.

Dudley have had a steady start to the campaign and sit fifth in the table with games in hand on most of the teams above.

Tividale lost 3-1 at home to 1874 Northwich, while Brocton were also beaten at home – they lost 2-1 to Uttoxeter Town.

It has been a tough start to the campaign for Wolverhampton Casuals and they were beaten 2-0 on the road by Atherstone Town. Casuals are second bottom on four points after six games.

In Midland One, Smethwick Rangers remain joint top of the table after a 4-2 victory at Chelmsley Town. Dan Gyasi, Red Simmons, Jake Wilkes and Jake Allen got the goals for the Smethwick while Alfie Chatwin and Adam Woods got consolations for the hosts.

Cradley Town got an emphatic 6-1 victory over Allexton & New Parks. Brad Ward, Traevay Wright and Kane Harrold got on the scoresheet, while Jack Till scored a hat-trick from the bench.

Bilston Town came out on the right side of the result in a seven-goal thriller against Wednesfield.

Lewis Taylor-Boyce, Chris Bladen, Shaquille McDonald, and Adam Nazir scored for a Bilston in a topsy-turvy encounter.

Gornal Athletic’s game with Ingles ended in a goalless draw.

In North West Counties League Division One South, Eccleshall drew 1-1 at Shawbury United. Jordan Darlington gave the visitors the lead in the 12th minute only for the hosts to equalise just before the half-hour-mark through Joseph Drakeley.

Leaders Stafford Town got a 3-1 victory away at Cheadle Heath Nomads. James May, Matthew Hearsey and Patryk Mazurkiewicz all scored after the break for the visitors.

Mathew Cleary did net a consolation for the home side.

Wolves Sporting suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat at home to Winsford United.

Elliott Coleman gave the visitors the lead after 11 minutes, but Isaac Phillips pulled one back for Sporting just before the break.

Sean Tierney’s goal in the 56th minute then turned out to be the winner for Winsford.

In Hellenic League Division One, Bewdley Town beat Bourton Rovers Development 6-0.