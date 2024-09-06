New boss Chris Hipkin looking forward after solid start

The former youth team manager and first-team coach at the Cassies stepped up into his new role before this season, and led his side to their first league victory of the campaign on Tuesday against Tividale.

Despite the Cassies’ return of four points from five games so far, Hipkin believes his side is playing better than the table suggests, and hopes they can continue their winning form visiting Atherstone Town tomorrow.

“It’s a brand new culture, new philosophy, so it’s going to take a little bit of time to implement,” said Hipkin. “I’m new to the job and a lot of the players are new. We’ve got a young vibrant squad, and we just haven’t put a full game together.

“We’ve played in little patches but been in every one even though the results don’t look like that.

“On Tuesday during the first half we were very good. Being 3-0 up at half-time and then it was about seeing the game out.

“I think similarly to us, their (Atherstone) results haven’t portrayed what team they are. They are dangerous. I’m hoping to go there and get a positive result but I think it will be a tough game.”

Meanwhile, league leaders Lichfield City host AFC Wulfrunians after a 1-0 win against Dudley Town midweek. The Robins host Shifnal Town tomorrow, while Stone Old Alleynians entertain Stourport Swifts after defeat to 1874 Northwich Victoria on Tuesday.

Brocton welcome Uttoxeter Town after a 1-0 loss to Shifnal while OJM Black Country host Studley after a goalless draw with Stourport, and Tividale entertain 1874 Northwich. In the Midland One, Wednesfield visit Bilston Town after a goalless draw with AFC Bridgnorth midweek, and Gornal Athletic host Ingles after a 1-0 loss to Sutton United.

Smethwick Rangers travel to Chelmsley Town after a 1-1 draw with Coventry Copsewood and Cradley Town entertain Allexton & New Parks.

In North West Counties League Division One South, league leaders Stafford Town will look to claim their seventh win in a row when they visit Cheadle Heath Nomads.

Twelfth-placed Eccleshall go to Shawbury United, and Wolves Sporting welcome Winsford United hoping to end their run of three winless games in a row.

Elsewhere, in the Marsh Challenge Cup, Hellenic League side Bewdley Town welcome Bourton Rovers Development.