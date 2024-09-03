OJM bounce back for derby-day win over Tividale

Ryan Piggott and Alfie Higgs propelled Tividale into a two-goal lead but goals from Demitri Brown, Jarrel Hylton and Craig Chirata completed the turnaround for OJM.

Stone Old Alleynians climbed into second spot with a 2-1 victory at AFC Wulfrunians.

First-half efforts from Jack Van der Laan and Jack Tomlinson sent Stone into a two-goal lead before Freddie Cockerell pulled one back late on for Wulfrunians.

Brocton made it three wins on the spin in all competitions with a 2-0 triumph at Atherstone Town courtesy of goals from Christian Blanchette and Regan Smith.

League leaders Lichfield City registered a fourth straight league success as Leighton McMenemy scored the only goal in a 1-0 win at Stourport Swifts.

In Midland One, Cradley Town were condemned to a heavy 4-1 defeat at Sutton United (Birmingham).

Jordan Crump gave Cradley the lead on 18 minutes but goals from Hayden Froggatt, Tom Massey, Ronan Sheehan and Aaron Cameron guided Sutton to a convincing victory.

Bilston Town registered back-to-back wins with a 2-1 victory over Lutterworth Athletic thanks to goals from Shaquille McDonald and Haydn Hall.

Gornal Athletic fell to a 3-0 home defeat against Kiby Muxloe while Wednesfield were beaten 1-0 by Leicester St Andrews.

Elsewhere, 10-man Smethwick Rangers salvaged a 1-1 draw against Nuneaton courtesy of Lucas Edwards’ 90th minute equaliser.

North West Counties League Division One South leaders Stafford Town recorded their 10th win in a row as Scott Wilding, Joshua Wilson and Matthew Hearsey scored in a 3-2 victory over Barnton.

Michael Glover’s 21st-minute penalty guided Eccleshall to a 1-0 win over Winsford United.

Wolverhampton Sporting Community blew a two-goal lead in their 2-2 draw against Sandbach United. Edgars Nikolajevs’ first-half double propelled them into the driving seat until Joseph Bevan’s brace after the break rescued a point for Sandbach.

In the Hellenic League Division One, Bewdley Town were condemned to a 6-2 defeat at Droitwich Spa.