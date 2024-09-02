Darlaston Town handed Stourbridge FA Cup reward ahead of replay

Darlaston Town welcome higher-ranked Harborough Town to the Paycare Stadium with a potential local tie to savour the reward for the victors.

The winners of the first qualifying round replay will host Stourbridge at the next stage on September 14.

The Glassboys overcame a possible banana skin by dispatching of Dudley Town 5-0 over the weekend.

Darlaston and Harborough shared a goalless draw in Leicester on Saturday, much to the pride and delight of boss Dean Gill.

Town, under their previous guise of Darlaston, were last in the second qualifying round in 1978/79.

National League North Rushall Olympic enter the competition at this stage and have been drawn at home to Sheffield FC.

Fellow National North Kidderminster Harriers have been paired with Staffordshire side Leek Town, who play at step three, in the division below.