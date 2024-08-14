Stafford Rangers legend Stan Aston dies

The former player is fondly remembered as a club part of the club’s historic treble winning side in the 1971/72 season, in which Rangers lifted the Northern Premier League Championship, FA Trophy and Staffordshire Senior Cup.

Their FA Trophy win came at Wembley in April 1972, beating Barnet 3-0.

Aston spent two years at Rangers after joining from Nuneaton, making 116 appearances and scoring eight goals.

A Rangers statement read: “Although living on the South Coast, Stan last visited the club in April 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of the most successful season in the club’s history.

“We send our condolences to his family.”