Robins happy to fly under the radar, insists Lovatt

The Robins began their new season progressing through to the FA Cup preliminary round with a 3-0 win against Sporting Club Inkberrow last weekend.

Lovatt’s side have started strong, picking off where they left last season where they finished seventh just ten points adrift of the play-offs, and the Robins boss is happy begin the campaign pressure free.

“People are tipping Studley for promotion again, it will be tough we know, but we’re happy to be everybody’s forgotten team,” said Lovatt.

“Nobody has spoken about us in the promotion ilk so we can go there with no pressure from anybody else and look to upset the apple cart.

“I’m feeling energetic, especially after the pre-season that we’ve had.

“It’s a familiar squad having retained almost everybody and then of course on the back of Saturday’s result.

“We’re all geared up and looking forward to what’s hopefully a prosperous season.

“We’ve got seven out of nine away games for the first run of games that is going to be very difficult, but if we can come through that relatively unscathed then it puts us in a great position.”

The Robins lost their star goalscorer from last season in Harry Crook who earned a move to Bromsgrove Sporting at step three non-league football after scoring 30 goals in 31 matches for Dudley.

Lovatt admits the youngster is hard to replace, but has full confidence in his new signings.

“I don’t think you can ever replace 30 plus goals if I’m honest. Harry was a unique player and we’re really pleased to have helped him with his development. But, he’s moved on and we’ve had to come up with a plan.

“The signs are good. We’ve got new signing Brad Mansell and we’re hoping along with Ethan Muckley and the lads supporting them that potentially we can be just as prominent in front of goal, and last Saturday proved that.”

Meanwhile, Lichfield City visit 1874 Northwich, AFC Wulfrunians go to Atherstone Town, and Brocton visit Highgate United.

Stone Old Alleynians travel to Romulus while Wolverhampton Casuals welcome OJM Black Country and Tividale visit Shifnal Town.

In Midland One, Wednesfield welcome Nuneaton Town, after a 5-0 loss to Smethwick Rangers midweek, who go to Kirby Muxloe. Bilston Town host Heather St. John’s and Cradley Town visit Stapenhill.

Elsewhere, in the North West Counties League Division One South, Stafford Town go to Alsager Town while Eccleshall travel to Runcorn Town.