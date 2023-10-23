WATCH: Stourport Swifts' FA Vase stunner goes viral

The Midland Premier League outfit were taking on Sherwood Colliery in the second round - and themselves a goal down before Jack Watts chipped the home keeper to level.
The winner then came in the second half courtesy of what has been described by what the Swifts' social media channel described as 'the greatest ever goal scored at Walshes Meadow' from Hanson.
A cross from the left was partly cleared and on the angle Hanson produced a stunning overhead kick to send his side through to face AFC Wulfrunians in the next round.
Footage of the game was posted on social media - with the video approaching 100,000 views in just 24 hours.
Please everyone let’s give this goal by @Hxnson10 the coverage it warrants, share the life out of it! #unbelievabletekkers #FAVase @SkySportsNews @bbchwsport @BBCSport @worcesternews @WorcsFA @MidlandLeague @SkySports @SoccerAM @ksshuttle @MailOnline @DailyMirror @TheSun @YouTube pic.twitter.com/OCvB2OoX5w— Stourport Swifts FC (@StourportSwifts) October 22, 2023