WATCH: Stourport Swifts' FA Vase stunner goes viral

If there is a prize for goal of the round in the FA Vase then Stourport Swifts' Adam Hanson should have it all sewn up.

Adam Hanson scores a stunning goal (Stourport Swifts Twitter)
The Midland Premier League outfit were taking on Sherwood Colliery in the second round - and themselves a goal down before Jack Watts chipped the home keeper to level.

The winner then came in the second half courtesy of what has been described by what the Swifts' social media channel described as 'the greatest ever goal scored at Walshes Meadow' from Hanson.

A cross from the left was partly cleared and on the angle Hanson produced a stunning overhead kick to send his side through to face AFC Wulfrunians in the next round.

Footage of the game was posted on social media - with the video approaching 100,000 views in just 24 hours.

