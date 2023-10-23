WATCH: Stourport Swifts' FA Vase stunner goes viral

Adam Hanson scores a stunning goal (Stourport Swifts Twitter)

The Midland Premier League outfit were taking on Sherwood Colliery in the second round - and themselves a goal down before Jack Watts chipped the home keeper to level.

The winner then came in the second half courtesy of what has been described by what the Swifts' social media channel described as 'the greatest ever goal scored at Walshes Meadow' from Hanson.

A cross from the left was partly cleared and on the angle Hanson produced a stunning overhead kick to send his side through to face AFC Wulfrunians in the next round.