Aston Vila player ratings vs Bournemouth as star men only reach a 7
Ollie Westbury gives his player ratings following the draw with Bournemouth.
Emiliano Martinez
Very little for the Villa keeper to do in the match. He made a couple of saves from strikes from distance and could do nothing with the Bournemouth goal.
Quiet 6
Matty Cash
He was arguably lucky in the second half not to concede a penalty when Antoine Semenyo went down in the box – had a mixed afternoon.
Mixed 6
Ezri Konsa
Almost gave Villa the lead in the first half with a superb piece of skills on the edge of the box and strike. Made a couple of vital blocks.
Good 7
Pau Torres
Played a number of really good balls forward and defended well. Steady afternoon.