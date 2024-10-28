Express & Star
Aston Vila player ratings vs Bournemouth as star men only reach a 7

Ollie Westbury gives his player ratings following the draw with Bournemouth.

By Ollie Westbury
Published
Last updated
Aston Villa's Lucas Digne

Emiliano Martinez

Very little for the Villa keeper to do in the match. He made a couple of saves from strikes from distance and could do nothing with the Bournemouth goal.

Quiet 6

Matty Cash

He was arguably lucky in the second half not to concede a penalty when Antoine Semenyo went down in the box – had a mixed afternoon.

Mixed 6

Ezri Konsa

Almost gave Villa the lead in the first half with a superb piece of skills on the edge of the box and strike. Made a couple of vital blocks.

Good 7

Pau Torres

Played a number of really good balls forward and defended well. Steady afternoon.

