Aston Villa v Bournemouth - Match preview

McGinn made his first start in more than a month following injury in Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Bologna when boss Unai Emery made four changes to his line-up.

The boss is expected to keep ringing the changes as he looks to keep players fresh as Villa target success on four fronts.

Tomorrow’s Premier League visit of Bournemouth is followed by a Carabao Cup tie against Crystal Palace next Wednesday, when a win would send Villa through the quarter-finals.

McGinn said: “Competition for places means 90 minutes might not be an every week thing now.