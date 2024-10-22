Aston Villa on to 'something special' as Unai Emery gives take on Jhon Duran reaction

The skipper scored the opener in a 2-0 win with Jhon Duran then scoring his seventh goal of the season to seal the win.

It continued Villa's perfect start to life in the Champions League with three wins from three matches. Unai Emery's team are also yet to concede a goal.

McGinn said: "It is amazing. Obviously, I missed out on the last night here at Villa Park [win against Bayern Munich] but three games in, three wins and most important for us is no goals conceded.

"We don't want to stop here. It puts us in a great position. Some players came back and now we look really strong.

"What we are building here is amazing.

"This is home for me. It is my seventh season here, we've had ups and downs. It has been a rollercoaster. Hopefully we can keep climbing.”

Villa took the lead when McGinn's 55th minute free-kick crept past everyone in the box. Duran then doubled the advantage with a neat finish moments before he was substituted.

The Colombia international thumped the dugout in frustration at coming off but Emery had no issue with his reaction.

'Maybe he was watching the change so he accelerated to score a goal, for us and for him it was fantastic," said Emery.

'Of course, I am managing everything and the reaction of the players as well but everything we are sending a message in the dressing room, respect, our values, try to be mature and responsible.

Sometimes someone, because it’s not only Jhon Duran, they react a little bit but it’s under our control."