Fulham 1 Aston Villa 3: Matt Maher's player ratings

Emi Martinez 8

Proved himself a penalty mentality monster again by outfoxing Pereira. Didn’t have a serious save to make after that, which showed how the game went.

Matty Cash 7

Put in some unheralded good work in the build-up to Villa’s leveller. Unlucky with the penalty decision too in any world with common sense.

Diego Carlos 7

Has been excellent for the last three games. Showed good instincts and was strong when required.

Pau Torres 5

Made a mess of things for the opener and it wasn’t the only occasion he looked a little uncertain. Not assertive enough.

Lucas Digne 7

It said everything about his performance that the first time you knew Adama Traore was on the pitch was when his name was read out to be taken off.

Amadou Onana 7

Something of a return to form after a couple of below-par showings. Won the ball back well on several occasions. Helped Villa control the middle.

Youri Tielemans 8

Looked like he had placed the corner exactly where he wanted when Watkins headed home, judging by the celebration. Timed everything so well.

Leon Bailey 7

One backheel to Rogers aside this was another game in which nothing seemed to come off. Capable of so much more.

Morgan Rogers 7

Got a little lucky with the deflection for the leveller and then missed a golden chance before the break. But he got a lot more right than wrong.

Jacob Ramsey 7

His best performance of the season to date. Got an assist for the equaliser, teed up Rogers again and then tested Leno in the second half.

Ollie Watkins 8

Denied in the first half when Leno made a decent stop. Frustrated when his team-mates missed him. Made up for it with the header.

Substitutes

Jaden Philogene 5 (for Bailey, 62), Ross Barkley 6 (for Onana, 75), Jhon Duran 6 (for Watkins, 75), John McGinn (for Rogers, 83), Emi Buendia (for Ramsey, 83). Subs not used: Konsa, Maatsen, Kamara, Gauci (gk).