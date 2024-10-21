Fulham 1 Aston Villa 3: Matt Maher's player ratings
Matt Maher rates Aston Villa players after their win at Fulham.
Emi Martinez 8
Proved himself a penalty mentality monster again by outfoxing Pereira. Didn’t have a serious save to make after that, which showed how the game went.
Matty Cash 7
Put in some unheralded good work in the build-up to Villa’s leveller. Unlucky with the penalty decision too in any world with common sense.
Diego Carlos 7
Has been excellent for the last three games. Showed good instincts and was strong when required.
Pau Torres 5
Made a mess of things for the opener and it wasn’t the only occasion he looked a little uncertain. Not assertive enough.
Lucas Digne 7
It said everything about his performance that the first time you knew Adama Traore was on the pitch was when his name was read out to be taken off.
Amadou Onana 7
Something of a return to form after a couple of below-par showings. Won the ball back well on several occasions. Helped Villa control the middle.
Youri Tielemans 8
Looked like he had placed the corner exactly where he wanted when Watkins headed home, judging by the celebration. Timed everything so well.
Leon Bailey 7
One backheel to Rogers aside this was another game in which nothing seemed to come off. Capable of so much more.
Morgan Rogers 7
Got a little lucky with the deflection for the leveller and then missed a golden chance before the break. But he got a lot more right than wrong.
Jacob Ramsey 7
His best performance of the season to date. Got an assist for the equaliser, teed up Rogers again and then tested Leno in the second half.
Ollie Watkins 8
Denied in the first half when Leno made a decent stop. Frustrated when his team-mates missed him. Made up for it with the header.
Substitutes
Jaden Philogene 5 (for Bailey, 62), Ross Barkley 6 (for Onana, 75), Jhon Duran 6 (for Watkins, 75), John McGinn (for Rogers, 83), Emi Buendia (for Ramsey, 83). Subs not used: Konsa, Maatsen, Kamara, Gauci (gk).