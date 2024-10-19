Aston Villa handed welcome fitness boost for Fulham trip

The duo have been declared available for today’s trip to Craven Cottage to face Fulham following lengthy injury lay-offs.

Mings has been out with an ACL and knee cartilage injury since August last year, while Kamara has been missing with an ACL injury since February.

There was more good news for boss Unai Emery with Amadou Onana, Ezri Konsa, Jaden Philogene and John McGinn also fit and ready for action.

Emery said: “Kamara and Mings, for this match, they are available, and they are going to try with us for Fulham.

“McGinn has trained this week normally, and he’s feeling good. Konsa as well, Jaden, he’s feeling good. I think it’s the first time this year, we are, more or less, with every player available to play.”