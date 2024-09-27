Aston Villa star suffers Bayern Munich injury blow

McGinn suffered a hamstring strain in last weekend’s 3-1 win over Wolves and won’t be ready to return until after next month’s international break.

Villa, who visit Ipswich on Sunday, host Bayern in the Champions League next Wednesday and also welcome Manchester United to B6 a week on Sunday.

Right-back Matty Cash is due to return to training next week and could be available against Bayern, while Boubacar Kamara and Tyrone Mings will play for the under-21s as they continue their recoveries from serious injury.

Goalkeeper Emi Martinez will captain the team in McGinn’s absence and Emery believes other leaders in the squad will step up.