Aston Villa 3 Wolves 1: Matt Maher's player ratings
Matt Maher rates the Aston Villa players after their comeback win over Molineux.
Emi Martinez 6
Well beaten by Cunha for the goal, then saved from Strand Larsen. Not called into major action after that, but his handling was good.
Ezri Konsa 7
One of several Villa players who would get a different mark for the second half than the first. Likes scoring against Wolves.
Diego Carlos 5
Made the mistake for the goal and looked a little off the pace before the break. Got much better.
Pau Torres 6
Allowed Strand Larsen to escape for a big chance. Among several players who improved after the break.
Lucas Digne 5
Has been very good through the opening month, but struggled to make much headway in attack here. Replaced at the break by Maatsen.
Amadou Onana 6
Won plenty of the ball in the first half but didn’t do too much with it. Replaced by Barkley for the second week running.
Youri Tielemans 7
Wasn’t allowed to get into the game during the first half thanks to Lemina’s pressing. Had much more time to dictate the pace in the second.
John McGinn 6
Tried to get Villa moving with a couple of driving runs before being forced off with a hamstring injury right on the stroke of half-time.
Morgan Rogers 7
Well shackled through the first 45 minutes, but got better as the game wore on and ended it with two assists. Never stopped working.
Jacob Ramsey 5
Found more space than any other Villa player during the opening 45 minutes but didn’t to much with it. Made too many poor decisions.
Ollie Watkins 7
Finally had Villa’s first attempt on goal midway through the second half and then delivered the equaliser. Relentless to the last.
Substitutes
Leon Bailey 6 (for McGinn, HT), Ian Maatsen 7 (for Digne, HT), Ross Barkley 7 (for Onana, 62), Jhon Duran 7 (for Ramsey, 62), Emi Buendia (for Watkins, 90+). Subs not used: Bogarde, Nedeljkovic, Young, Gauci (gk).