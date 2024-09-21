Villa Park pays tribute to Gary Shaw

Family members and former team-mates of Shaw were on the pitch prior to kick-off as a minute’s applause took place for the League title and European Cup winner, who died on Monday at the age of 63.

Fellow club legend Brian Little laid a wreath by the William McGregor Stadium outside the ground, while the programme contained warm tributes from Unai Emery and Dennis Mortimer.

Manager Emery described the achievements of striker Shaw and his team-mates as the “wind in the wings” of the current Villa team.

He wrote: “All of us who are involved in the club management, we have the challenge to bring back again our fans and our crest to the top level.

“To the place Gary Shaw reached with his 1982 team-mates.

“We are here to be like Gary and hopefully one day our players will also be legends.”

Villa host Bayern Munich, who they beat in the 1982 final, in the Champions League next month.

European Cup winning captain Mortimer wrote: “His absence when we come together for the Bayern Munich game will leave a big void.

“It’s going to be a sad day without him.”

Des Bremner and Tony Morley were among Shaw’s team-mates on the pitch prior to kick-off.

A further minute’s applause followed on eight minutes, the number Shaw wore on his shirt during his playing career.