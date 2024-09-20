Unai Emery delighted local duo are playing big roles at Aston Villa

The boss has big expectations for both this term and believes it is important the club has players from the region in the team as they chase success in the Premier League and in European competition.

Ramsey has started the last two matches including Tuesday’s 3-0 Champions League win over Young Boys, after missing large chunks of last season due to injury.

Emery said: “After last year, this year is a very, very important one for him because we will need his quality a lot.

“Now we are playing matches with him in the starting XI and that makes me very happy because after the process we went through last year with him– and this summer – his potential is really high and we have high expectations for him.