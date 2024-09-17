Unai Emery sets sights on Aston Villa glory

Villa were comfortable 3-0 winners over Young Boys in Switzerland, a day after the 1982 European Cup winner Shaw died at the age of 63.

“We try to follow,” said Emery. "Forty-two years they achieved winning the Champions League and winning the trophy.

“Of course we want to dedicate this victory to Gary Shaw, his family and all of the Aston Villa family. We want to try to get in our way and follow what that team achieved.

“We’re grateful for our supporters. We wanted to make Gary Shaw and our supporters proud.”