Unai Emery: I can understand frustration at Aston Villa ticket prices

The boss is aware some fans plan to protest during Saturday’s Premier League fixture with Everton but hopes it will not impact their relationship with the team.

Villa’s decision to charge between £85 and £97 for Champions League matches has caused widespread anger but Emery hopes his team can repay supporters loyalty with performances on the pitch.

He said: “The fans are very important for us, really the heart of Aston Villa.

“They are keeping for a long time the history. We arrive, we leave but they stay.

“Players, owners, coaches, workers - but the supporters and with their family for a long time they are keeping it.

“We are increasing getting another level playing Champions League and we are very excited and motivated.

“I can understand they are not comfortable increasing the prices but hopefully it will be worth it at the end of the season, as we will get this level and keep it.”

Next month’s opening home Champions League fixture against Bayern Munich sold out within 96 hours of going on sale last week.

But frustration levels among the fanbase remain high and a group of supporters are planning to protest at the Everton match by holding red cards in the direction of the directors’ box.

“I am aware of the possible protest,” said Emery. “I will try tomorrow to connect with our fans like we usually do.

“Hopefully they can support as they are doing and we connect with them.

“Again, I can say I respect them, I respect as well their not agreeing with this situation but we are increasing our level playing Champions League, more matches and I know the fans will support us again.

“We have to accept it if someone is protesting something but hopefully at the end of the season it will be worth it.

“We are enjoying keeping the level we had last season and fans are supporting us. I know and respect the effort they make.”