Leicester v Aston Villa: Who's out and who's a doubt

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Villa were already without Matty Cash with the right-back expected to miss up to four weeks with a hamstring injury.

But Diego Carlos has now joined him on the sidelines, with Unai Emery revealing the centre-back has a small injury which will rule him out of the trip to the King Power Stadium.

Nedeljkovic, who joined from Red Star Belgrade earlier in the summer, may have been handed the start in any case after coming off the bench in both of Villa’s league matches so far.

But the injury to Carlos means Emery has little other choice than to give the 18-year-old his full Premier League debut.

Villa are aiming to finish the first portion of the season on a high after a win and defeat in their first two matches.

Leicester, back in the Premier League after winning the Championship title last season, have one point from their opening two games.

“It’s going to be very difficult and we have to respect them because if we don’t they can threaten us,” said Emery.

“We have to be focused on the small details to stop their press, to stop their transition and their positions when they are attacking. They have good players with skills.

“We are aware of the difficulties we are going to face, but we are planning to get something from there and play being demanding in our tactical idea and imposing it.”