Aston Villa to host Bayern Munich and Juventus in Champions League

The glamour tie will take place during the new expanded group stage of the competition as Villa return to Europe’s elite club competition for the first time in more than four decades.

Unai Emery’s team will also host a further two former European Cup winners in Juventus and Celtic in what is a mouth-watering home slate of fixtures.

Juventus are the last team Villa faced in the European Cup as defending champions in the 1983 quarter-finals, while the match will also be a reunion with former midfielder Douglas Luiz, who moved to the Italian giants this summer in a £42.5m deal.

The clash with Celtic will be the first-ever competitive match between the clubs.

Emery’s men will also host Bologna and travel to RB Leipzig, Club Brugge, Young Boys of Bern and Monaco with the schedule for the group stages due to be confirmed on Saturday.

But it is the tie with Bayern which is by far the most eye-catching. The Bavarian club, who Villa famously beat 1-0 in Rotterdam in 1982, were the first opponents to be confirmed during Thursday’s draw, which took place in Monaco and was conducted by Gianluigi Buffon and Cristiano Ronaldo.











