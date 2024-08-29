Aston Villa duo named in England squad

The pair are part of a 26-strong group selected for next month’s Nations League matches against the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

Watkins and Konsa were both part of the squad which reached the final of Euro 2024 under former Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate.

They have kept their places under Carsley, who has stepped up temporarily from his role as under-21s boss and sought to stamp his own mark on things by handing several players their first senior call-ups.

That includes former Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, who played under Carsley for the U21s.

But there was no place for Kyle Walker, vice-captain at the Euros, while fellow right-back Kieran Trippier announced his retirement from international football earlier on Thursday.

Gibbs-White was joined by fellow newcomers Noni Madueke, Tino Livramento and Lille midfielder Angel Gomes, another player Carsley worked with as U21s boss.

Harry Maguire and Jack Grealish have, meanwhile, both been handed recalls after missing out on Euro 2024.