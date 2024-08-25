Express & Star
Aston Villa skipper John McGinn backs 'scary' Morgan Rogers for England honours

Villa skipper John McGinn reckons “scary” Morgan Rogers will soon be earning England honours after the forward’s impressive display against Arsenal.

Matt Maher
Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers (left) and Arsenal's Thomas Partey battle for the ball. Nigel French/PA Wire.

The 22-year-old was Villa’s standout man in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to the Gunners and McGinn believes he will only get better.

It was a performance sure to have caught the eye of Three Lions interim boss Lee Carsley, who was at Villa Park ahead of naming his squad for next month’s Nations League matches against Ireland and Finland later this week.

McGinn said: “It’s a scary sight. I’m really excited to see him progress. He’s a really good guy, loves football. He’s only going to improve.

“The scary thing is how young he is, how powerful he is and if he keeps playing like that I’m sure he will have a stellar season.

