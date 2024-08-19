Analysis: Perfect start for Aston Villa as Jhon Duran proves his worth

That important caveat notwithstanding, it was still difficult to see how Saturday’s win at West Ham could have gone much better for Unai Emery.

Three points, a goal from the new £50million record signing and a winner from a man who just might be ready to solve one of the Villa manager’s biggest and chronic headaches. Namely, who is going to back-up Ollie Watkins?

Jhon Duran has assumed the role for the last 18 months and for much of the summer gave the impression he’d had quite enough of it.

Pursued by Chelsea and then more purposefully West Ham, the Colombia international upset a fair chunk of Villa supporters when he appeared to issue a “come and get me” plea to the latter as they submitted a series of bids which never matched Villa’s valuation.

But after Saturday, much if not all is forgiven, for now. Duran’s goal 11 minutes from time earned Villa a first win away at West Ham in 13 years and as of this moment, the 20-year-old’s future would appear to remain in the Midlands.

Duran being Duran and football being football, there is still a chance that could change before the transfer window closes on Friday week. Even his celebration left a little open to interpretation, given the London Stadium pitch he pointed both fingers at was the one he wanted to call home such a short while ago.

Yet if nothing else, Saturday provided the perfect evidence of why Emery would ideally like to keep him around. In a Villa career which has by necessity to this point been a series of cameos, with all but three of Duran’s 36 Premier League appearances coming off the bench, this was arguably the best to date.

Less chaos, more control, the young forward linked play well and looked more of a team player than the enigmatic individual he has mostly been since joining from Chicago Fire 20 months ago.

Having already gone close when he swept a shot into the side netting after being played in on Lucas Digne, with the second chance he made no mistake, firing a finish between the legs of goalkeeper Alphonse Areola to finish a move which saw three substitutes combine, Ian Maatsen, Jacob Ramsey and Duran needing only a touch each to create Villa’s winner. We did say Emery had a good day.

The goal ensured his team returned from London with full reward for an encouraging performance which, with better finishing, would have resulted in a far more emphatic victory.

After Amadou Onana gave Villa the perfect start by heading home Youri Tielemans’ corner just three minutes into his debut, Morgan Rogers, John McGinn and Leon Bailey should all have increased the advantage, the latter hitting the post after an exquisite touch had seen him evade Areola.

Those misses began to look costly when the hosts were awarded a rather debatable penalty and Lucas Paqueta levelled from the spot but while the Hammers did improve, the big chances continued to be created by Villa. Duran eventually provided the killer touch an under-cooked Watkins, who got into all the right places but lacked sharpness, could not.

While the striker understandably took the headlines, Onana’s performance was just as eye-catching. The considerable price tag guarantees big expectations yet if there were any nerves, they quickly evaporated with the early goal, the midfielder escaping from Michail Antonio to head home Tielemans’ delivery.

It was the same Belgian combination which then allowed Villa to dominate the opening half-hour, Emery’s first attempt to rework his midfield following the summer exit of Douglas Luiz working to great success, McGinn and the excellent Morgan Rogers given licence to push forward with Onana, the only one of seven summer signings to start the match, relishing the dirty work. His presence gave Villa the kind of command they have lacked since Boubacar Kamara was lost to injury six months ago.

Ramsey’s return and involvement in the winner was another big positive, the 23-year-old full of energy and replacing McGinn off the bench. With 18-year-old Kosta Nedeljkovic making his debut late on, becoming the 1,000th player to ever represent Villa in the process, it meant seven of the visiting team’s finishing XI were aged 23 or under.

This, of course, was only the first match of what promises to be a long season. Villa will undoubtedly face far tougher challenges than the one West Ham posed here. Now managed by former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui, the Hammers have spent more than £130m in revamping their squad but on this evidence any change in style from that seen under David Moyes will be a slow burn.

Emery’s summer has also been busier than he would ideally have liked and all indications suggest Villa’s business is a long way from finished. Yet the core of the team which soared to such great heights last season has remained in place and while this was only one game, one 90 minutes, the evidence so far suggests the manager knows precisely how to handle the evolution, just as you suspected he might.