Aston Villa boss Unai Emery keeping faith in Jhon Duran after striker's summer 'mistakes'

The Colombia international could even start against the Hammers, his long-time suitors, with Emery ready to make a late call on Ollie Watkins following the latter’s Euro 2024 exploits with England.

Duran looked almost certain to leave Villa at various points this summer with Chelsea and then Saturday’s opponent’s pursuing his signature.

The 20-year-old, frustrated at his lack of game-time last season, upset supporters when he appeared to make West Ham’s Irons gesture on social media. But with a move having failed to materialise, Emery is ready to draw a line under the issue and is confident Duran is committed to the Villa cause.

“For me, these are a youngster’s mistakes,” explained the Villa boss. “We have been speaking a lot with him about his commitment, about being focused, about his development, respect, everything.

“When he made these mistakes of course we spoke to him and tried to get him to show the commitment we want to build here.

“He accepted it and, after the conversation we had with him, his wish to commit to us now is going really well.

“He is one of those players who I think is with us. He is going to do his best in an Aston Villa shirt.”

Duran scored eight goals in all competitions last season but has started only three Premier League matches since joining in an £18million deal from Chicago Fire in January last year, largely due to the excellent form of Watkins.

Villa were prepared to sell this summer but neither Chelsea or the Hammers matched their £40m valuation, despite the latter submitting several bids.

Emery has reminded Duran of the need to stay patient and explained: “He wants everything so quick. To be here fighting with Watkins for one position and seeing how successful Watkins’ career is here, it’s not easy.

“He was telling us he was thinking his best option was to leave so he could play more and more for another club and fulfil his potential. I can understand it.

“We were always talking to him to help and support him. We wanted to take the best decision for everybody, for him, for the club and for us. Of course, when he makes a mistake like that it is not the right way and so we spoke to him.

“But these were a young person’s mistakes. He is young and he sometimes makes mistakes that a mature and responsible person would not do.

“The process with him is to try to support and help him go the right way. I want to use him and use his potential with us. Hopefully we will get it.”

Watkins, like Duran, has not played a minute in pre-season for Villa after reaching the Euro 2024 final with England.

Emery said: “He is in the squad but I don’t know exactly if he is going to play from the beginning, or if he is going to play some minutes.

“I will meet him today or tomorrow morning and after my talk with him I will decide if he is going to play.”