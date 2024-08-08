Douglas Luiz: Aston Villa prepared me for Juventus pressure

The midfielder joined the Serie A giants for a fee of £42.35million earlier this summer after leaving Villa Park following five years at the club.

The Brazilian international scored nine goals in 35 appearances for Villa last term as they qualified for the Champions League for the first time (since its rebranding in 1992). In total, the 26-year-old, who arrived from Manchester City in the summer of 2019, scored 22 goals and set-up 24 more in 204 matches for the club.

He told Italian media: “I come from a championship that is considered the most difficult to play in, I’m happy with this experience because it has left me with a lot. In Serie A I want to give more.

“I know what kind of player I am, I’ve prepared myself and I feel ready.

“The goals are the consequence of work.

“Sometimes it’s better to make an assist than a goal. In the role I play you have to be intelligent.

“As soon as I heard about Juventus, I expressed my interest to my agents.

“It didn’t much to convince me because the greatness of this club speaks for itself.

“Any player would have wanted to have this opportunity and I’m no different in this sense.”