Express & Star
Close

Aston Villa defender linked with Premier League rivals

Fulham are reportedly interested in signing Villa defender Diego Carlos.

By George Bennett
Published

According to the Mail, Carlos is open to a move away from Villa this summer in search of more regular starting opportunities.

Fulham have expressed an interest in Carlos after losing defender Tosin Adarabioyo to Chelsea on a free after his contract expired.

Carlos, who was sent off in Villa's 2-0 pre-season defeat against RB Leipzig this week, has also had interest from abroad.

The Brazilian is halfway through a four-year deal at Villa after signing for the club from Sevilla for a reported £26million in the summer of 2022.

His first season was abruptly ended by a ruptured Achilles tendon injury on his debut against Everton but he returned to feature 38 times in all competitions last term.

Similar stories
Most popular