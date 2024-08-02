Aston Villa defender linked with Premier League rivals

According to the Mail, Carlos is open to a move away from Villa this summer in search of more regular starting opportunities.

Fulham have expressed an interest in Carlos after losing defender Tosin Adarabioyo to Chelsea on a free after his contract expired.

Carlos, who was sent off in Villa's 2-0 pre-season defeat against RB Leipzig this week, has also had interest from abroad.

The Brazilian is halfway through a four-year deal at Villa after signing for the club from Sevilla for a reported £26million in the summer of 2022.

His first season was abruptly ended by a ruptured Achilles tendon injury on his debut against Everton but he returned to feature 38 times in all competitions last term.