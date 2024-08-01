Crystal Palace reveal Jean-Philippe Mateta 'stance' amid Villa interest

Villa have reportedly made enquiries to Mateta's representatives over a potential summer switch, while Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Torino are also monitoring his situation.

Mateta scored 16 goals for the Eagles in the Premier League last term, including 14 times in his last 16 games, which featured a hat-trick in a 5-0 rout over Villa on the final day.

The Frenchman, whose current deal expires in 2026, is yet to be rewarded with a new contract.

But according to Standard Sport, Palace view Mateta as an important part of their project under Oliver Glasner and early discussions over an improved deal are understood to have been ongoing for sometime.